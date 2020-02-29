|
|
MARTOCCHIA, Andrea "Dre" Age 16, of Watertown passed away after a motorcycle accident on Feb 27, 2020. Beloved son of Paul-Andre Martocchia and Diana Martocchia. Loving brother of Ana Martocchia. Dear grandson of Patricia Martocchia & the late Andrea Martocchia and Gloria Mandryk & the late Richard Mandryk. Family and friends are welcome to Celebrate Dre's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Monday from 4-7 PM and again on Tuesday at 9 AM, followed by a 10 AM Funeral Mass in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish, Waltham. Burial in Mount Auburn Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924-1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020