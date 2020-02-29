Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREA MARTOCCHIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREA "DRE" MARTOCCHIA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANDREA "DRE" MARTOCCHIA Obituary
MARTOCCHIA, Andrea "Dre" Age 16, of Watertown passed away after a motorcycle accident on Feb 27, 2020. Beloved son of Paul-Andre Martocchia and Diana Martocchia. Loving brother of Ana Martocchia. Dear grandson of Patricia Martocchia & the late Andrea Martocchia and Gloria Mandryk & the late Richard Mandryk. Family and friends are welcome to Celebrate Dre's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Monday from 4-7 PM and again on Tuesday at 9 AM, followed by a 10 AM Funeral Mass in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish, Waltham. Burial in Mount Auburn Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924-1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANDREA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -