MARTIN, Andrea R. (Proctor) Age 65 of Pembroke, MA, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born in Cambridge on December 2, 1954 to the late John and Kathleen (Doherty) Proctor. Andrea is survived by her husband of 41 years, David E. Martin. She was the stepmother of Jodi L. Hollister and her husband Steven, Kathleen S. Martin and Douglas S. Martin. She was the grandmother of Gregory, Emily, Nikole and Silas and great-grandmother to Lucas, Evan, Noah and Kinsley. Andrea was the sister of James Proctor and his wife Diane, John Stewart Proctor and his wife Patricia, Joseph Proctor and his wife Jami, Thomas Proctor and his wife Christine, and Stacy Murray and her husband John. Andrea was the aunt of Edward, Michael, Ashley, John, Colin, Erin, Shane, and Lorna. She is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins in the U.S., Scotland and Canada. Andrea is also survived by her four legged children, Bandit, Gabby, and Guinness, who she loved very much. Andrea worked for Rockland Trust Bank as a Vice President and Regional Manager for 29 years. She was also co-chairman of the Scituate Heritage Days and a member of the Scituate Chamber of Commerce. In her younger years, she was a dancer and student dance instructor. She had a passion for travel and has been to many different destinations. Andrea was also very proud of her Scottish and Irish heritage. Visiting Hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan Street, Corner Route 14&58, HANSON, MA on Thursday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11 AM at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 1 Maquan Street, Hanson, MA. All other Services will be private. For directions and to sign Andrea's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020