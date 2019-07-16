|
THORNTON, Andrea Wright Age 56, of Needham, died at home unexpectedly on July 14, 2019 of a cardiac arrest. Devoted wife of Robert Thornton, mother of Elizabeth and Emily Thornton, sister of Walter and Betty Wright, Charles and Trish Wright, and beloved by a large extended family and her lifelong Needham community for her empathy, energy, strength and loving nature. Visiting Hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 19 at Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Church, 1382 Needham, on Saturday, July 20 at 10 am. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes and appreciates contributions to the Thornton Children's Trust c/o Needham Bank, 1063 Great Plain Ave., Needham, MA 02492 for educational and related expenses. For full obituary, directions or to share a memory of Andrea, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019