RODRIGUEZ, Andrés "Critter" Age 53, of Lexington, passed away August 10, 2020 at home, due to natural causes. He was born on April 18, 1967 to Maryellen and Tomás Rodriguez in Salem, MA. Andrés is survived by his daughters, Tia DiNatale, Keila Rodriguez, and Riley Rodriguez. He is also survived by his mother, Maryellen Rodriguez, brother, Miguel Rodriguez, uncle, Francis J. Shaimas, Jr., many cousins, and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his father and maternal grandparents, Valentyna and Francis J. Shaimas, Sr.
Andrés loved to be hard at work (oftentimes against doctors' orders), but in his downtime enjoyed being outdoors around a blazing fire, with music blasting.
Those who wish to attend the Burial are invited to Douglass Funeral Home at 10:00am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 to prepare for the procession to Westview Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be announced. Lexington 781-862-1800
