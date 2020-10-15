ARCADIPANE, Andrew A. Of Greenacres, Florida and Winthrop, Oct. 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara Jean (Iannarone); and loving father of Andrea Harney and son-in- law, Robert (deceased) of Winthrop, Andrew and wife, Gail, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Alan and wife, Diana, of Groveland. Andrew was the cherished grandfather of Jessica, Kimberly, Andrew, Nicholas, Bianca, and great-grandson, Andrew. There are no visitation hours. Internment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be arranged when it is safe to share our memories together. In lieu of flowers please donate to Winthrop Little League, Inc., PO Box 520042, Winthrop, MA 02152 or Dana Farber Cancer Institute at www.dana-farber.org
