JEON, Andrew A. MD, MBA Physician and Healer to So Many On Saturday, May 16, Andrew Jeon, MD, MBA passed away at his home in Hanover at the age of 68. Dr. Jeon was born in Boston on November 17, 1951 to Andrew and Lillian Jeon. Dr Jeon most recently served as the CEO and President of Harvard Medical International (HMI), and accomplished much in more than two decades of senior academic, clinical, research, administrative and leadership experience in academic medical centers of the highest caliber. Prior to joining HMI in 1996, Dr. Jeon held various positions at Harvard Medical School and its affiliated institutions, including serving as Chief Medical Officer of Harvard Medical International, as Chief of Hospital Services and Operations at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and as Director of Ambulatory Surgical Services at Massachusetts General Hospital, and Director of Ambulatory Services at Boston Children's Hospital. As a certified anesthesiologist and published author, Dr. Jeon also taught on the faculty of Harvard Medical School in the department of anesthesiology. Dr. Jeon received his medical degree from the University of Vermont Medical School, and later earned a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. His postgraduate training in pediatrics and anesthesia was conducted at the Massachusetts General Hospital and the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada. He received his undergraduate degree Summa Cum Laude from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine. He volunteered on several Boards, including The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation for many years. Andrew had a passion for cooking and music and when he combined the two he created art for friends and family. He was known for his wit, his smiling and patient responses and generosity to many. Andrew was preceded in death by his father, Andrew, and his mother Lillian. He is survived by his partner of 31 years, Scott Ariel, his sisters and brothers-in-law Tracey Cooper (Dr. W Clayton) of W. Kingston, RI, Susan Socci (David) of Franklin, who were by his side to his end of life; nieces Julia Andrews (Mike) of Falmouth, Shaina Socci (J.P.) of Miami, FL, Leah Socci of Boston, Jared Andrews (Ashley) of W. Kingston, RI, three great-nephews Cooper, Colton, Myles and cousins Dimitri Jeon (Elaine) and Arthur Jeon (Leah) of La Jolla, CA. Visiting Hours: A Service celebrating Andrew's life will be arranged for some time in the not so distant future when we can all be together.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2020