ANDREW A. VERRAS

ANDREW A. VERRAS Obituary
VERRAS, Andrew A. Of Woburn, Nov. 17. Age 95. Beloved husband of Hope (Xenakis) Verras. Loving father of Alexander Verras and his friend and former wife Lisa Panagopoulos; Constance Geraniotis and her husband Dr. Evangelos "Van" Geraniotis of Orleans, Katrina Hanewich and her husband John Hanewich of Cotuit; and the late Malcolm Verras. Loving papou to ten grandchildren, Andrew, Kristina, Paul, and Steven Verras; Paris, Alexa, and Coralea Geraniotis; and Lydia, Isabelle, and Abby Hanewich. Dedicated brother of the late Angeline LeFever, Sophie Davidson, and Peter Verras. An Hour of Visitation will be held at the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montvale Ave., Woburn, on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10:00-11:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Burial with Military Honors at the Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Family and friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Late U.S. Navy Veteran, WWII. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. Obituary at www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019
