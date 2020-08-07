Boston Globe Obituaries
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
696 Washington St.
Canton, MA
ANDREW ALBERT BUSA

BUSA, Andrew Albert Age 35 of Taunton, passed away March 21st. Beloved son of Audry Roach Busa of Canton & Albert Busa of Boston and Pittsburgh, beloved brother to Katherine Manning of Medway, husband of Stephanie Quinn of Taunton (formerly Quincy), and devoted, amazing father to Aurora Aubrey Busa. Also survived by his 2 nieces, many aunts, uncles, cousins, & his beloved in-laws. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church, 696 Washington St., Canton on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 am. Burial private. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions only 100 people will be allowed within the church, masks are required and guests must bring their own pens to sign the register book. Donations may be made in his memory to https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-5-year-old-aurora-her-daddyiosing-fight-in-icuk For complete obituary and to sign guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
