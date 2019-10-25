|
|
BOSCHETTO, Andrew Age 59, of Watertown, Oct. 25, 2019. Devoted father of Andrew Boschetto & his wife Stacey, Alan Boschetto & his wife Kelsey and Alexandra Boschetto & her partner Andrew Ellis. Cherished "Pa" of Rome & Lucca Boschetto and his future 3 granddaughters. Dear brother of Susan Boschetto & the late Marc Boschetto. Beloved son of the late Ralph & Joan (Livoli) Boschetto. Former husband of Ann Boschetto & Nancy Patey. Family and friends will Celebrate Andrew's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Monday from 4-7 PM and again on Tuesday at 8 AM, followed by a 9 AM Funeral Mass in St. Luke's Church, Belmont. Burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019