CALOGERO, Andrew "Andy" Andrew "Andy" Vincent Calogero, a longtime Medford resident, passed away at age 87 on Veteran's Day after a courageous battle with cancer. Born to Antoinette Gullifa and Vincenzo Calogero, a graduate of Medford High School, he attended Tufts University and served the US Air Force in Korea. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol Ann (Zuiss) and children; Andrea Calogero, Cathi Duffy, Mark Calogero, Susan Bossi, and Michael Calogero. Grandchildren; Christina, Gary, Andrew and Michael Matthews, Matthew and Jennifer Bossi, Mark Ryan and Patrick Duffy. Also survived by his sister, Rosanne Woodworth, 8 great-grandchildren, 4 nieces, and many great-nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, Medford, Saturday, November 21 at 10 AM. Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net View the online memorial for Andrew "Andy" CALOGERO