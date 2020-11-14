1/
ANDREW "ANDY" CALOGERO
{ "" }
CALOGERO, Andrew "Andy" Andrew "Andy" Vincent Calogero, a longtime Medford resident, passed away at age 87 on Veteran's Day after a courageous battle with cancer. Born to Antoinette Gullifa and Vincenzo Calogero, a graduate of Medford High School, he attended Tufts University and served the US Air Force in Korea. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol Ann (Zuiss) and children; Andrea Calogero, Cathi Duffy, Mark Calogero, Susan Bossi, and Michael Calogero. Grandchildren; Christina, Gary, Andrew and Michael Matthews, Matthew and Jennifer Bossi, Mark Ryan and Patrick Duffy. Also survived by his sister, Rosanne Woodworth, 8 great-grandchildren, 4 nieces, and many great-nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, Medford, Saturday, November 21 at 10 AM. Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net

View the online memorial for Andrew "Andy" CALOGERO


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
1 entry
November 14, 2020
Mr. Calogero,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the USAF during the Korean War. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.
Mike Casey
