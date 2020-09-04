1/1
ANDREW CHARLES SCHULTZ
1936 - 2020
SCHULTZ, Andrew Charles Of Marblehead, passed away on Tuesday, September 1st, in the company of loved ones. After a period of declining health, Andrew died peacefully in his sleep. Andrew was the son of Max and Esther Schultz. He grew up in Winthrop and earned his JD from Boston College. Andrew practiced law for nearly 50 years. He married the love of his life, Madeline, in 1959. They raised two children in Marblehead, where Andrew was active in the community. Andrew is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Madeline, his son Eric, daughter Elizabeth, and son-in-law Tom, and his six grandchildren, Hannah, India, Andy, Heron, Griffin, and Hayden. The family will be celebrating his life privately. In honor of Andrew's legacy, donations can be made to the ACLU of Massachusetts and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

View the online memorial for Andrew Charles SCHULTZ


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
