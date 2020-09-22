GOLDSTEIN, Andrew "Andy" Age 60, of Pelham, NH passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born in Malden, MA to Rosa Lee (Weinberg) and Edward Goldstein, he was raised in Beverly, MA and attended local schools. Andy developed an in-depth knowledge of the printing industry which he leveraged and established his own successful company, B & Z Printing, for many years. Andy was an avid New England sports fan, especially supporting the New England Patriots, with his sons. He loved golf, and played regularly with his brother Jeff, and the three other members of "The Original Four," group of friends, Ralph, Al, and Butch. Andy was a loving husband and a devoted father and is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Cynthia "Cindy" Goldstein and his sons, Bradley and Zachary Goldstein of Pelham; his parents, Edward and Rosa Lee Goldstein; his siblings Peter Goldstein and his wife Susan of HIngham, MA, Matthew and his wife Nancy, of Danvers, MA, Jeffrey and his partner Lisa of Wenham, MA, and Amy O'Neil and husband Peter of Danvers, MA as well as many nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, September 24th from 3-5PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, WINDHAM, NH 03087. A Funeral Service will be held at 5PM at the funeral home. Masks will be required to be worn and attendees are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
/ American Stroke Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home.