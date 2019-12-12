Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-1730
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
155 Washington St.
Winchester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW CATALANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW J. CATALANO


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANDREW J. CATALANO Obituary
CATALANO, Andrew J. December 10, 2019, age 80 of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Chelsea and Woburn, MA. Born November 7, 1939 to Andrew and Phyllis (Simonelli) Catalano. Survived by wife of 10 years Tracey (Morrison) Catalano; children Andrew J. Catalano, III of Boynton Beach, FL, Michael T. Catalano of Vero Beach, FL, and Suzanne G. (Catalano) Thomas of Boca Raton, FL; mother of his children, Gerrie (Conlin) Catalano; grandchildren Katherine, Amanda, Stephen, Austin, Michael, Jr. and Jake. Dear brother of Joseph and David. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at Costello Funeral Home on Tues., Dec. 17 from 6-8PM, and again on Wed., Dec. 18 at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester at 10AM. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Late veteran U.S. Navy.

View the online memorial for Andrew J. CATALANO
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANDREW's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Costello Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -