CATALANO, Andrew J. December 10, 2019, age 80 of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Chelsea and Woburn, MA. Born November 7, 1939 to Andrew and Phyllis (Simonelli) Catalano. Survived by wife of 10 years Tracey (Morrison) Catalano; children Andrew J. Catalano, III of Boynton Beach, FL, Michael T. Catalano of Vero Beach, FL, and Suzanne G. (Catalano) Thomas of Boca Raton, FL; mother of his children, Gerrie (Conlin) Catalano; grandchildren Katherine, Amanda, Stephen, Austin, Michael, Jr. and Jake. Dear brother of Joseph and David. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at Costello Funeral Home on Tues., Dec. 17 from 6-8PM, and again on Wed., Dec. 18 at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester at 10AM. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Late veteran U.S. Navy.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019