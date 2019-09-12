Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0083
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
280 Main St.
Woburn, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW DIMAURO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW J. DIMAURO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANDREW J. DIMAURO Obituary
DiMAURO, Andrew J. Of Woburn, formerly of Somerville, September 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Elaine A. (Barletta) DiMauro. Devoted father of Andrew DiMauro, Jr. of Woburn, Michael DiMauro and his wife Eva of North Reading, Nancy Visco and her husband Daniel of Billerica. Loving grandfather of Maryam DiMauro, Amanda Marcucci and her husband Steve, Daniel and Eric DiMauro, Mark, Steven and Jack Visco, Krysti Orndorff and Lucas DiMauro. Loving great-grandfather of Luella Cox. Brother of Amalia DiMauro, Jean DiMauro both of Woburn and the late Louisa DiMauro. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Monday, September 16th, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 280 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the funeral home will be held on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Late U.S. Navy Seabees Veteran of the Korean War. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANDREW's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now