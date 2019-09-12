|
|
DiMAURO, Andrew J. Of Woburn, formerly of Somerville, September 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Elaine A. (Barletta) DiMauro. Devoted father of Andrew DiMauro, Jr. of Woburn, Michael DiMauro and his wife Eva of North Reading, Nancy Visco and her husband Daniel of Billerica. Loving grandfather of Maryam DiMauro, Amanda Marcucci and her husband Steve, Daniel and Eric DiMauro, Mark, Steven and Jack Visco, Krysti Orndorff and Lucas DiMauro. Loving great-grandfather of Luella Cox. Brother of Amalia DiMauro, Jean DiMauro both of Woburn and the late Louisa DiMauro. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Monday, September 16th, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 280 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the funeral home will be held on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Late U.S. Navy Seabees Veteran of the Korean War. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 13, 2019