FARAGO, Andrew J. Of Waltham, formerly of Watertown. Passed away peacefully on October 30th. Loving father of John A. Farago and his wife Carole of Grapevine, TX and Andrew J. Farago and his wife Laura of Greenland, NH. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas and Aaron Farago. Brother of Anthony Farago of Waltham and the late Theresa DiPietro, Joseph Farago and Frank Farago. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and family. Lifelong friend of Al Daniels of Watertown. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN on Monday at 8 am with a Funeral Mass to be held at 9 am in Sacred Heart Church. Burial to follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the Funeral Home on Sunday from 2-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Andrew to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Visit devitofuneralhome.com to send an online condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019