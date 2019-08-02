|
|
SISTO, Andrew J. Of Springvale, ME and formerly of Millis, MA, he died suddenly at his home, at 40 years old. Andrew was the beloved son of the late Gerard and Janet (Durbin) Sisto, and the proud father of Dominic and Isabella Sisto. He was the brother of Jeffrey W. Sisto of Millis, Christopher L. Sisto of TX, and Cameron L. Ruble of Fitchburg, and the brother in-law of William Ruble of Ashburnham. Andrew also leaves behind his beloved nieces and nephews, Christopher and Courtney Ruble of Ashburnham, Joseph and Caroline Sisto of TX, and Sophia and Lucy Sisto of Millis as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 82 Exchange St., Millis, MA 02054 on Thurs., Aug 8, 2019, at 10:30AM, with burial following immediately at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Millis. Visiting Hours will be held at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD, MA 02052 on Wed., Aug. 7, 2019, from 4PM until 8PM.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019