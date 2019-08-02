Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
(508) 359-2000
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church
82 Exchange St.
Millis, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Prospect Hill Cemetery
Millis, MA
View Map
Resources
ANDREW J. SISTO Obituary
SISTO, Andrew J. Of Springvale, ME and formerly of Millis, MA, he died suddenly at his home, at 40 years old. Andrew was the beloved son of the late Gerard and Janet (Durbin) Sisto, and the proud father of Dominic and Isabella Sisto. He was the brother of Jeffrey W. Sisto of Millis and his partner Coreen Cook of Millis, Christopher L. Sisto of TX, and Cameron L. Ruble of Fitchburg, and the brother in-law of William Ruble of Ashburnham. Andrew also leaves behind his beloved nieces and nephews Christopher and Courtney Ruble of Ashburnham, Joseph and Caroline Sisto of TX, and Sophia and Lucy Sisto of Millis as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 82 Exchange St., Millis, MA 02054 on Thurs., Aug 8, 2019 at 10:30AM with burial following immediately at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Millis. Visiting Hours will be held at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD, MA 02052, on Wed., Aug. 7, 2019, from 4PM until 8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Bernier Insurance Care of Charter Trust for his children.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019
