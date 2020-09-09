VINCHESI, Andrew J. September 8, of Reading. Loving father of Robert Vinchesi and his wife Christine of North Reading, Dianne Schermerhorn and her husband James of Truro, and Andrea Hart and her husband Dennis of North Reading. Andrew was the grandfather of Alicia Green, Richard Green, Jessica Hoey, Jenna McCarthy, and Sarah and Scott Vinchesi. He was the brother of the late John Vinchesi. Andrew is also survived by his 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick Church on Monday, September 14, at 10am. Interment will be private. Services are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com