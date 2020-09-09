1/
ANDREW J. VINCHESI
1922 - 2020
VINCHESI, Andrew J. September 8, of Reading. Loving father of Robert Vinchesi and his wife Christine of North Reading, Dianne Schermerhorn and her husband James of Truro, and Andrea Hart and her husband Dennis of North Reading. Andrew was the grandfather of Alicia Green, Richard Green, Jessica Hoey, Jenna McCarthy, and Sarah and Scott Vinchesi. He was the brother of the late John Vinchesi. Andrew is also survived by his 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick Church on Monday, September 14, at 10am. Interment will be private. Services are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
7813349966
Memories & Condolences

September 9, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Patricia Vinchesi
September 9, 2020
Many thoughts and prayers to your family, Andrew you were an amazing man. Such a kind & loving gentle soul, you will be missed.
Debi Barrett
Friend
