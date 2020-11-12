MORRISON, Andrew Joseph Of Norwood and Sebastian, FL, passed away November 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 83. Devoted husband to the late Patricia (Gilbride) Morrison, to whom he was married for 55 years before her passing in 2016. Beloved and loving dad to Mary Ruhl and her husband Chuck of North Attleboro, Kathleen A. Morrison and her partner Richard Webber of Norwood, Daniel J. Morrison and his wife MaryEllen of Foxborough, Patricia "Tricia" Morrison and her husband Scott Wyman of MN and the late Maureen Morrison. Brother "Bud" of Donald Morrison of Derry, NH, George Howard Morrison of New Haven, CT and the late Allan Morrison, Paul Morrison and Eleanor Basler. Cherished Papa to Jennifer and Joseph Cullen, Nick Carter, Caitlyn and Nicholas (Clark), Connor and Andrew Wyman and the late David Carter. Great Papa of Cody, Lizzy and the late Owen Cullen. Also survived by his two childhood friends, James "Jimmy" Ferrick of ME and John "Johnny" Deane of NH, and many nieces and nephews. Andy was a member of Malden High School, Class of 1956 (where he still holds track records), the Irish American Club of Malden, Kevin Barry Pipe and Drum of Malden and the Norwood Elks. He was former owner of Morrison Electronics. Andy was proud of his Irish/Scottish heritage and one of his impressive achievements was learning to play the bagpipes as an adult. We would like to thank his late friend John Eagan for his patience and talent showing him the way. Andrew worked in Electronic Sales, starting at Durell in Somerville, then A+W Electronics in Medford, where he and Pat enjoyed perks of annual European trips. He eventually retired from the MacInnis Co. in Norwood. In his retirement, Andy enjoyed spending time in Jefforson, ME, where he and Pat had a home on Damariscotta Lake, enjoying boat rides and "friendly" card games with the friends they made. They also had a home at Beach Cove Sebastian, FL, enjoying neighborhood get togethers and winters sitting in the warm sun. They would always let us know what the weather was like compared to here, especially when gathered for the afternoon "vespers" at the neighbors deck. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020, 2-5pm, at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood, with US Army Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the American Heart Assoc.
, 300 5th Avenue, Unit #6, Waltham, MA 02451, or the Jimmy Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284,www.jimmyfund.org/gift
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Norwood, MA 781-762-0482kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com