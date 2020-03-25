Boston Globe Obituaries
ANDREW M. BOSCHETTO Jr.

ANDREW M. BOSCHETTO Jr. Obituary
BOSCHETTO, Andrew M. Jr. Age 93, of West Roxbury, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Inez Norma (Lavigne) Boschetto. Devoted father of Andrew Boschetto & his wife Claire, Joseph Boschetto & his wife Katie, Robert Boschetto & his wife Julee, Laurene Swinimer & her husband Judson, Donna M. Ennis, and Anthony Boschetto & his wife Kathy. Stepfather of Cheryl Way & her husband William, Susan Lizine & her husband Robert, Roy Lavigne, Glen Lavigne, Nancy Lavigne, Paula Desmarais & her husband Dorian, and the late Bruce Lavigne. Dear grandfather of 31 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and the late Nathan Lavigne.

Andrew was a World War II veteran, and the owner of Boschetto Bakery in Roslindale for many years. He was the late past president of the Rotary Club of West Roxbury, and was awarded Man of the Year. He was also past president of the Sgt. Guido Petrilli Lodge #1606 Sons of Italy, Roslindale, past president and treasurer of the Mass. Retail Bakers' Assoc., and a member of St. John's Church.

Private Services were held, due to the coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations in Andrew's name may be made to , MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

www.Russofuneralhome.com

617-325-7300
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
