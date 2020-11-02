GRAZIANO, Andrew M. Of Saugus, formerly of Lynnfield, unexpectedly on Oct. 30. Husband of the late Lois F. (Iannaccone) Graziano. Beloved son of Anita (Cestone) Graziano of Lynnfield & the late Michele Graziano. Dear brother of Karen Fisher of Lynnfield. Visiting hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Friday 4-6 p.m. Adhering to the regulations of the state and CDC guidelines, face coverings and proper social distancing will be required. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com