Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
ANDREW M. WESTPHAL

ANDREW M. WESTPHAL Obituary
WESTPHAL, Andrew M. "Andy" "Space" Of Quincy, died July 10, 2019, after battling a long illness.

Andy grew up in Quincy and graduated from the Voc Tech in 1986. He worked as a talented chef at Hancock Tavern and took great pride in the food he prepared. He was a lover of music and played guitar in many bands throughout his life, including playing Porch Fest in 2018. Andy was a caring and patient man with a great sense of humor and was a friend to all. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Andy is survived by his loving mother Irma Westphal of Rutland Town, VT and predeceased by his father Kenneth Westphal. Cherished brother of Brian Westphal of Quincy, Carol A. Gates and her husband Brian of Mendon, VT, and Debra Poulos and her husband Craig of Abington. Also survived by his dedicated girlfriend Michele Eden and her children, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:30 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Quincy at 11:30 AM. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Andy may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 13, 2019
