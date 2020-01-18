|
|
McAVOY, Andrew Age 69, of Marlborough, MA, died at his home Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born in Cambridge, the son of the late Francis J. and Christina (Sherman) McAvoy. He was raised in Arlington and was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, class of 1968. Andy enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1969 and was an avionics technician on the E-6 Intruder, one of the most technically demanding jobs in the Marine Corps, earning a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, & Navy Unit Commendation Medal. He deployed to Vietnam aboard USS Coral Sea. He was honorably discharged in 1973, with the rank of Sergeant. His time in the Marines introduced him to the sun, sand and laidback lifestyle of North Carolina. He made frequent trips to see his lifelong friend Kimmie and her kids in Atlantic Beach, and visited his beloved Ocracoke Island on into his retirement. Following his military service, Mac traveled throughout northern New England as Sound Engineer & roadie for a band called Flyer, comprised of friends from his neighborhood. He continued his education, receiving a BA in English from the University of Massachusetts in Boston in 1995. Andy worked as a Senior printed circuit board designer at Analog Devices from 1979 – 1986, and later as a CAD designer at Vacuum Barrier Corp. and Hercules Steel until 2003. He joined the Army Corps of Engineers in 2005 as a CAD/Engineering Technician and transitioned to an Instrumentation Technician until his retirement, 13 years later, in December 2018. An expert skier, he was a Level II PSIA Certified Ski Instructor at Attitash & Wildcat Mountains, in NH. His incredible patience and methodical approach made him a favorite ski instructor for generations of new skiers. He loved to travel and skied all over the U.S. and in Europe. Andrew was a voracious reader of history & biographies and could quote any author verbatim. He could easily finish the NY Times Sunday crossword puzzle. He was quick with wit, easy to laugh and could turn a pun on its ear. He was also a talented artist and illustrator and is dearly missed by all who knew him. He leaves a lifetime's worth of loving friends, including Sarah and Lucian Laurie of King George, VA, Karen & Jack Lufkin of Bartlett, NH, Chris Scabia of Framingham, MA, Linda Lavin of Billerica, MA, and April Markgraf of Marshall, VA. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, January 31st, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, with a reception immediately following at 1761 Old Mill Restaurant, 69 State Road East, Westminster, MA 01473. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street, MARLBOROUGH. All are invited to sign Andy's online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com
View the online memorial for Andrew McAVOY
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020