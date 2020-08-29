MISKELL, Andrew "Andy" In Dorchester, formerly of Mucklon, Balyforan, Co. Galway, Ireland, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on August 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Ellen (Faherty) Miskell. Loving father of Mary M. and her husband Seamus Quinn of Dorchester, Eileen B. and her husband Matthew Coyle of Ireland, Annmarie McDonough of East Boston, Andrew C. and his wife Erin Miskell of East Milton, and Kathleen and her husband Michael Brown of East Bridgewater. Brother of Dennis Miskell of England, and the late John, Philip, and Michael Miskell, Kathleen Verdon, Josephine Miskell, Peter Miskell, and Bridget Anne Mellor. Devoted "Pop-Pop" of Marianne Quinn and her fianc? Anthony Cerminara, Colleen and her husband Daniel McColgan, Brian Coyle, Matthew and his wife Heather Coyle, Megan Coyle, Teresa McDonough, Shannon McDonough, Connor McDonough, Bridget Anne Miskell, Andrew Miskell, Mairead Miskell, Amanda Gordon, Michael Brown, Sean Brown, and Patrick Brown. Great-grandfather of Shane Kieran McColgan and Tyghe Steven Coyle. Andy was a retired custodian for the City of Boston Housing Authority for many years. A private Visitation, private Funeral Mass in St. Mark's Church, and private interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Andy's memory may be made to The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com
. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.