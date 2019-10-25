Boston Globe Obituaries
Mackey Funeral Home
128 S. Main St. (Rt 114)
Middleton, MA 01949
(978) 774-0033
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mackey Funeral Home
128 S. Main St. (Rt 114)
Middleton, MA 01949
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Mackey Funeral Home
128 S. Main St. (Rt 114)
Middleton, MA 01949
View Map
DeAMBROSE, Andrew P. Age 60, of Boxford, passed unexpectedly on Oct. 25, 2019. Andrew will be deeply missed by his loving mother, Carole (Williams) and his siblings, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon at the Mackey Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Rt. 114, MIDDLETON, MA from 2-4pm. A Celebration of Life Service will follow Visitation at 4pm. Complete information can be found at www.mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home 978 774 0033

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 26, 2019
