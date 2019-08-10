|
ROBILLARD, Andrew P. "Red" Of Waltham, formerly of Belmont and Watertown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was 90 years old. Beloved husband to the late Eleanor (Cappiello) Robillard and dear brother of the late William & Richard Robillard.
He is survived by his son Ralph Smith and his wife Melinda of Lincoln, grandchildren Matthew Smith of Lexington, Greg Smith of Woburn, and Lila Grace Bruno of Wellesley. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
On Tuesday August 13th, relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours and Memorial Service at Brasco & Sons Memorial, 325 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with The Memorial Service in celebration of Andrew's life at 10:45 a.m. Interment with United States Army Military Honors will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Watertown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For complete obituary, guest book & additional information please refer to; www.BrascoFuneralHome.com
