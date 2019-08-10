Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels
325 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
(617) 484-2088
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Brasco & Sons Memorial
325 Trapelo Rd.
BELMONT, MA
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:45 AM
Brasco & Sons Memorial
325 Trapelo Rd.
BELMONT, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW ROBILLARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW P. ROBILLARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANDREW P. ROBILLARD Obituary
ROBILLARD, Andrew P. "Red" Of Waltham, formerly of Belmont and Watertown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was 90 years old. Beloved husband to the late Eleanor (Cappiello) Robillard and dear brother of the late William & Richard Robillard.

He is survived by his son Ralph Smith and his wife Melinda of Lincoln, grandchildren Matthew Smith of Lexington, Greg Smith of Woburn, and Lila Grace Bruno of Wellesley. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

On Tuesday August 13th, relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours and Memorial Service at Brasco & Sons Memorial, 325 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with The Memorial Service in celebration of Andrew's life at 10:45 a.m. Interment with United States Army Military Honors will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Watertown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For complete obituary, guest book & additional information please refer to; www.BrascoFuneralHome.com

Belmont 617-484-2088

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANDREW's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels
Download Now