Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
ANDREW P. SWORD

ANDREW P. SWORD Obituary
SWORD, Andrew P. Jr. Of Westford, formerly of Bedford, May 7, 2019. Beloved husband of 63 years to Nancy E. (Jacobs) Sword. Father of Judith A. Sword of Lowell, and Janet E. Robb and her husband David of Chelmsford, and father of Christine L. Sword of Westford. He is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Kyle Peter Robb and Zachary Andrew Robb. Peter was a Master Electrician, a U.S. Army Veteran, and a Member of the Simon W. Robinson Masonic Lodge in Lexington. Services announced at a later date. Arrangements by the Douglass Funeral Home, LEXINGTON. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019
