MINIGAN, Andrew Powers Of Beverly, Sept. 19, 2020, Director of Strategy at the Right Question Institute, Cambridge. He was the beloved son of Jack and Colleen (Fitzpatrick) Minigan. Andrew is also survived by his partner, Heather Muir, brother, John F. Minigan, sister, Lauren Kate Minigan, maternal grandfather, David Fitzpatrick, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Carol (Pelletier) Fitzpatrick, and paternal grandparents, Richard T. and Margaret (Powers) Minigan. Andrew's Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday in the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY from 4 – 7 p.m. All attendees are required to wear facial covering and maintain social distancing as well. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday in the North Beverly Cemetery (Rt. 97), Beverly at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Andrew's memory to Boston Children's Hospital, c/o Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Dr., Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301 bostonchildrens.org/givenow Please include Andrew's name in the memo. Or donate to the "Andrew Minigan Scholarship Fund" at https://rightquestion.org/andrew-minigan-memorial-fund/ For complete obituary and directions, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
