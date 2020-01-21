Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW MCCARRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW R. MCCARRICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANDREW R. MCCARRICK Obituary
McCARRICK, Andrew R. Of Lynn, formerly of Revere, Boxford, New Hampshire & Arizona, on January 19th, following a brief illness, at 59 years. Loving & proud son of Eleanor F. (Gaffny) McCarrick of Wayland, formerly of Stoneham & the late Robert A. McCarrick. Loving brother of Nancy A. Hurley & husband Brian of Wayland, John F. McCarrick & wife Nancy H. of Boston & Susan D. Sansone. Cherished uncle of Meghan, Katherine, Ellen, Daniel, Caroline, Rachel, Kathleen & Hannah. Also lovingly survived by many loving cousins, friends & extended family. Family & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Saturday, January 25th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107), REVERE followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the . Andrew was the Vice President of Sales for Shaheen Brothers & an alumnus of St. Dominic Savio H.S., East Boston, Stonehill College & University of Southern New Hampshire. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANDREW's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -