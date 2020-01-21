|
McCARRICK, Andrew R. Of Lynn, formerly of Revere, Boxford, New Hampshire & Arizona, on January 19th, following a brief illness, at 59 years. Loving & proud son of Eleanor F. (Gaffny) McCarrick of Wayland, formerly of Stoneham & the late Robert A. McCarrick. Loving brother of Nancy A. Hurley & husband Brian of Wayland, John F. McCarrick & wife Nancy H. of Boston & Susan D. Sansone. Cherished uncle of Meghan, Katherine, Ellen, Daniel, Caroline, Rachel, Kathleen & Hannah. Also lovingly survived by many loving cousins, friends & extended family. Family & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Saturday, January 25th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107), REVERE followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the . Andrew was the Vice President of Sales for Shaheen Brothers & an alumnus of St. Dominic Savio H.S., East Boston, Stonehill College & University of Southern New Hampshire. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020