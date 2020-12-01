LINDSAY, Andrew S.D. Andrew Stuart Dozier Lindsay passed away on Oct. 24 in Ipswich, MA, in his home, surrounded by his family. He died six years after his diagnosis of stage IV non-smokers lung cancer. He was 64 years old. He is best known to friends and family as a man curious about the world; he was an adventurer with an unquenchable thirst for grueling treks and for far-flung cultures and cuisines. Born in Washington, D.C., the adopted child of a Navy family, he was raised in Washington, D.C.; Newport, RI; Yokosuka, Japan; Philadelphia, PA; and eventually in Beverly Farms, MA. He attended Shore Country Day, Deerfield Academy, Simon's Rock College, and The Evergreen State College. At Evergreen, he met his wife, Jan, and together they taught courses for Outward Bound, and traveled the world. They climbed around the Pacific Northwest, biked across the country, and backpacked throughout South America, among many expeditions. They settled in Ipswich, MA, where they raised a family, began their professional lives, and continued their active outdoor lifestyles. Andy was an avid backcountry skier, cyclist, sailor, and climber, with a number of accomplishments to his name. In 2017, he climbed 21,247-foot Mera Peak in Nepal as a stage IV lung cancer patient. He completed multiple transatlantic sails, sailed across the Indian Ocean, sailed to Antarctica, and cruised along the coasts and islands of New England and the Canadian Maritimes. He was a longtime member of the Cruising Club of America, and a loyal member of the Biddeford Pool Yacht Club in Biddeford Pool, Maine, where he spent his summers all his life. Andy was a keen student of American history, and an engaged citizen. He spent most of his career working in community newspapers on the North Shore of Boston, as a reporter and then editor. Fascinated with the nascent computer industry, he moved on to desktop publishing and web page design. He was a dedicated music fan and musician, and filled his life with guitar and dobro playing. He was also a gifted cook, and constructed dishes from cuisines all over the world. Andy cherished his experiences with his community of like-minded adventurers. What he may have loved most, though, was coming home again to family, friends and dogs. He was loyal, loving, generous, and quick-witted; he will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife, Jan Heintzman Lindsay; one son, Jackson Lindsay and his wife, Ashleigh; one daughter, Barrie Lindsay and her partner, Gabby Smith; two grandchildren, Benjamin Sawyer Lindsay and Asa Andrew Lindsay; one brother, Peter Lindsay and his wife, Kate Binzen; one nephew, Jake Binzen; and one niece, Claire Lindsay. He was predeceased by his sister, Susan Lindsay. A celebration of Andy's life will be held Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Biddeford Pool, ME. In lieu of flowers, you can make a gift in memory of Andy to Massachusetts General Hospital EGFR Lung Cancer Research online at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/
or make a check to MGH Development Office, attention: Keith Erickson, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 and specify in honor of Andrew Lindsay. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. Information, directions, and condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com