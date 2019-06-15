Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Wing Fook Funeral Home
13 Gerard St
Boston, MA 02119
(617) 989-8833
ANDREW T. H. CHIN


1923 - 2019
ANDREW T. H. CHIN Obituary
CHIN, Andrew T.H. Of Brighton, MA (formerly of Brookline), peacefully passed away on June 13, 2019, age 96. Beloved husband of Lin Tin (Woo) Chin. Devoted father of Hilda and son-in-law Steven Fitzgerald of Brookline, Nancy and son-in-law William Bischoff of Mason, Ohio, Lorna Chin of Norwood, and Gordon Chin of Hudson. Proud, loving grandfather of Lydia and Emma Bischoff of Mason, Ohio. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to join the family during Visiting Hours from 6-9 PM, on June 20 at Wing Fook Funeral Home, 13 Gerard Street, BOSTON. Funeral Services will be held the next day and will be private. Wing Fook Funeral Home 13 Gerard Street Boston MA 02119

Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019
