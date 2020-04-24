Home

1925 - 2020
GRECO, Andy 1925-2020. Andy Greco passed peacefully at the V.A. hospital in Bedford, MA. Andy was a World War II army veteran who proudly served in Europe. He was a member of the Boston Musicians' union for 55 years as a professional guitarist and music teacher, and worked with many national stars of his era. A loving & beloved Dad, Andy's warmth and kindness is felt by many friends and family. An avid golfer and sports lover, he never missed a Red Sox or Patriots game. Always had a smile and was willing to help anyone in any way, he will be missed by many. Memorial to be announced at a later date.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
