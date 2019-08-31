|
TUMINSKI, Anella A, (Turinowicz) Age 98, of Medford, passed away August 29, 2019. She was the devoted wife of the late Anthony W. Tuminski. Dear mother of Thomas A. Tuminski of Medford. Sister of the late Helen Cuneo, Sophie Novicki, Leo Turinowicz, Mary Bubblis, Frances Regan, Thomas Turinowicz, and Jenny Balukewitch. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Tuminski was raised in Dorchester and South Boston before moving to Medford, where she was a Communicant of Immaculate
Conception Church.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 4th, at 10:00am, at Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street in Quincy. Interment to follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday, September 3rd, at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St. in QUINCY. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019