PLAUT, Anetta Slone Of Chestnut Hill, formerly of Lexington on August 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Dr. Andrew G. Plaut and the late Dr. Dennis Slone. Loving mother of Gregory, Alan and Mark and stepmother of Julie and Jonathan. Dear grandmother of four grandchildren and two stepgrandchildren. Anetta was a wordsmith and proficient in seven languages, a talent that she somehow easily acquired through her birth to European parents in Brazil and then reinforced both by living with her young family in South Africa and extensive travel that eventually brought her to the United States. She knew the world, its people and their cultures, and conveyed this in detail and spirit to everyone in her large family, and to her community in Lexington. Anetta worked for a time as a medical interpreter, and was a lay advisor for programs to help troubled youth in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Graveside services were private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Welcome Home, www.welcomehomemass.org Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020