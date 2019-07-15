|
RAIS, Angela A. Age 67, of Medford, formerly of Somerville and East Boston, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late Augusto and Michelina (Fici) Rais. Loving mother of the late Jason Duddy. Loving companion of Domenic Basile. Caring sister of the late John Rais. Adored aunt of Nicole, Katy and Rebecca. Also survived by many loving cousins. Family and friends will honor Angela's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE, on Thursday morning from 10AM to 12PM followed by a Funeral Service in our Chapel of the Resurrection at 12PM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden, MA. For guestbook and directions please visit vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home Revere 1-800-252-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019