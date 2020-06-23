Boston Globe Obituaries
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for ANGELA ALBANO
ANGELA ALBANO

ANGELA ALBANO Obituary
ALBANO, Angela Of Melrose, June 20, 2020, at age 83. Devoted mother of Elizabeth McLintock-Perea and her wife Emily McLintock-Perea of New York, NY. Loving sister of the late Helen Lupone and her surviving spouse Americo and brother Walther Albano and his surviving spouse Catherine. Proud grandmother of Fiona, Beth, Aaron, Abraham, Christina, Angela, Sarah, Rebekah, Johnathan, Gabrielle, and Diana. Also survived by her great-grandchildren Jason, Tommy, Brendan, Ashton, Isabella, Emary, Tegan, Lilia, Oliver, Kira, Lois, Wyatt, Finley, Abraham, Jr., Rhea, and her nieces and nephews, Julie, Mark, Jeanette, and Kimberly. Also survived by her son Abraham Perea of Oregon. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Angela's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Friday, June 26 from 12-3pm. Please offer your words of love and support online at RobinsonFuneralHome.com and on Angela's Facebook page. Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2020
