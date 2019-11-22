|
|
MARINO, Angela Antoinette (DeLorenzo) Age 84, of York, ME, and formerly of Winchester, MA, died surrounded by her family, after a long illness, on November 20, 2019. She was born on September 5, 1935, in Cambridge, the youngest of the five children of Joseph and Aurelia (Liuzzi) DeLorenzo. In her youth, Angela attended Arlington Public Schools and was involved in many activities, such as drama club, cheerleading, field hockey, basketball, glee club, and roller skating. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1953 and went on to work for Hood Rubber Corporation as a bookkeeper. In 1955, she married the love of her life, James Marino. Together, Ann & Jim built a life centered around their shared love of God, their Roman Catholic faith, and their family. Angela was a woman of remarkable strength and courage, who devoted her life to serving God by raising a family of 17 children with her husband. She especially loved spending time with her husband, 'Jimmy,' as well as all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to play the piano, sew clothes for her young children, read, and watch classic movies. While she often claimed she, "could not boil water," as a young bride, she became an accomplished cook who would whip up a delicious meal for 20 people at the drop of a hat. Angela was famous for her amazing, Sicilian-style, homemade pizza, which her children and grandchildren would frequently request. She was known by all to be a woman of extraordinary kindness and warmth. She welcomed everyone who walked through her door with open arms and something delicious to eat! She was truly an inspiration to all who knew her and she will be greatly missed. She leaves behind her husband of 64 years, James Salvatore Marino, their 17 children; Constance Bonanno and her husband Joseph of North Andover, Laura Collins and her husband Mark of Goffstown, NH, Diane Mills and her husband Stan of Reading, Deborah Comerford and her husband Richard of Plymouth, Joanne McCarthy of Reading, Joseph and his wife Carol (Clifford) of North Andover, Maria Fodera and her husband Gino of Reading, James and his wife Mary Ellen (Ronayne) of Winchester, Anthony and his wife Lauren (Abruzese) of Newton, Paul and his wife Ewa (Szczygiel) of Reading, Matthew and his wife Palmina (DiFlumeri) of Winchester, Veronica Marino of Wakefield, Concetta Archambault and her husband Dylan of Andover, Angela Vougias and her husband Theofilos of Manchester, NH, Gerard and his wife Katie (Miller) of Winchester, Michael of Winchester, and Peter and his wife Maura (Keeley) of Boerne, TX. She is also survived by 83 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three grandchildren, her parents Aurelia and Joseph DeLorenzo of Arlington, her two sisters Felicia DeLorenzo and Rose Iannelli of Arlington, her brother Joseph DeLorenzo of Newton, and her infant brother Domenic DeLorenzo. Visitation will be held on Monday, from 4:30 to 8:30 pm, at St. Patrick Parish Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Angela on Tuesday, at 10 am, at St.Patrick Parish, followed by interment in St. Patrick Cemetery, 120 Elm St., Stoneham (please meet at the church). Donations may be sent in Angela's memory to The Society for the Propagation of the Faith of Boston, 66 Brooks Drive, Braintree, MA 02184. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home chelmsfordfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Angela Antoinette (DeLorenzo) MARINO
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019