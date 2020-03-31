Boston Globe Obituaries
ANGELA C. (SCHIPELLITE) CAMARRO

ANGELA C. (SCHIPELLITE) CAMARRO Obituary
CAMARRO (Schipellite), Angela C. Of Revere, formerly East Boston, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Reno Camarro. Devoted mother of Gina F. Camarro and Paul Camarro, Sr., both of Stoneham. Cherished sister of Gaetano Schipellite of Quincy. Adored grandmother of Paul, Jr. and Giovanni. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Angela was a part of the East Boston Golden Age. In accordance with the CDC, Mass. Department of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all Services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences, please contact the Funeral Home at 617-569-0990 during normal business hours or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall on www.ruggieromh.com You may also send a spiritual or card of sympathy to the family in care of the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home. Services will conclude with Angela being laid to rest with her beloved husband, Reno.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 1, 2020
