Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
ANGELA C. (CIMINO) ROSS

ANGELA C. (CIMINO) ROSS Obituary
ROSS, Angela C. (Cimino) Of Melrose, died at the Life Care Center in Stoneham, on January 16, 2020. She was 97 years of age. Angela was the beloved wife of 66 years to the late Robert E. Ross. Loving mother Lucille I. Bates & her husband Robert of Medford and Robert E. Ross, Jr. & his wife Sandra of Boxford. Cherished grandmother of Ronald Vining, Steven Ross & his wife Riddhi and Kaleigh Ross. Sister of Doris Cimino & Joseph Cimino. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 10:00 AM-12:00 Noon. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Funeral Services & interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Angela's name to Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St. #19, Malden, MA 02148. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
