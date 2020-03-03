|
|
CHRISTOFELLIS, ANGELA (MAMAKOS) Of South Boston, MA, passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family on March 2, 2020. Devoted and loving mother of Maria C. Casarano and her husband Paul, and Tony Christofellis and his wife Roushan. Beloved companion of William J. Young. Loving Yiayia of Alexandria Angela Casarano, Michael Joseph Casarano, Nicholas Joseph Casarano, Téa Angela Christofellis, and Theo George Christofellis. Sister of Anthony P. Mamakos and his wife Penelope, and the late Amersoutha Vounatsou, Emmanuel P. Mamakos, Catherine Mamakos Roumeliotis, Maxine Klidaras, and Persephone Ververis. Sister-in-law of Georgia Mamakos, Tony Klidaras, Demetrios Ververis, John Roumeliotis, and the late Antonios Vounatsos. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Service on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montvale Ave., Woburn, MA at 10AM. Please go directly to church as there will be no procession from the Funeral Home. Visitation on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Faggas Funeral Home, 551 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, MA from 5PM to 8PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the above named church. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham,MA. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020