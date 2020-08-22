|
|
CYR, Angela (Marcello) Age 91, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at South County Hospital in Wakefield, RI. She was born on September 28, 1928 in Chisholm, Maine, the daughter of Guiseppe Marcello and Corana (Pare). She married Roland Roch Cyr on February 3, 1951, and soon after moved to Melrose, MA, where she lived for nearly 60 years. Angela, affectionately referred to as "Angie," worked at Cerretani's Market and Shaw's for many years and retired at the age of 83 when she moved to RI to live with her son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. Angie loved to read, bake, cook and spend time with her family. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Stephannie Cyr of Exeter RI; three grandchildren, Christopher Cyr and his fiancée, Cecile Lauzon of Boston, MA, Jeffery Cyr of Medford, MA, and Cameron Cyr of Exeter, RI; her sister, Rose Warren of Seattle, WA, and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Roland Cyr, her sisters, Anna White, Lorraine Mazza, Pauline Cyr, and her brother, Francis Marcello. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 on August 28, 2020, at Wyoming Cemetery, 205 Sylvan Street, Melrose, MA. Calling Hours will be held prior to the service from 9:00 AM-11:00AM on August 28th, at Gately Funeral Home, 79 W Foster Street, MELROSE, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Angie's name to of RI, 2346 Post Road #202, Warwick, RI 02886. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home 781-665-1949 Family Owned since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020