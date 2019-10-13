Boston Globe Obituaries
FANENDAKIS, Angela (Barberakis) Of Newton, passed away on October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of John Fanendakis. Loving mother of Frances Eldridge & her husband Frank and the late Tina Kalamaras. Sister of the late Demos Barberakis. Cherished grandmother of Kristyna, John, Angela, Frances and Kostas. Great-grandmother of Katina. Aunt of Frances & Mark Williams and Magdeline & Robert Holmes. Also survived by great-nieces, great-nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Service on Friday, Oct. 18th at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 15 Union Park St., Boston, MA at 10 AM. Visitation on Thursday, Oct. 17th from 4-8 PM in the Faggas Funeral Home, 551 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, MA. Donations in Angela's memory may be made to the above named church. Burial at the Gardens at Gethsemane, Boston, MA. For online guestbook please visit www.faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019
