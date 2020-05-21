Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Margaret's Church
111 Winn St.
Burlington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELA FRANCESCUCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELA (SCENNA) FRANCESCUCCI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANGELA (SCENNA) FRANCESCUCCI Obituary
FRANCESCUCCI, Angela (Scenna) Of Burlington, May 16. Daughter of Domenico and Carmina (Iocco) Scenna. Beloved wife of the late Nicola "Nick" Francescucci. Loving mother of Maria O'Connor & her husband Joseph of Burlington, Lillian Francescucci DiMaria of Medford, and Nicholas Francescucci & his wife Terry of Burlington. Proud grandmother of Joseph O'Connor and Christina O'Connor, Frankie DiMaria, Natalie DiMaria, Angelica Francescucci, and Nicholas Francescucci. Great-grandmother of Ryan O'Connor. Sister of the late Maria Domenica Cipollone, Mary Mastrocola, and Anna Scenna. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 26 at 10 a.m., with a 100 person limit, at Saint Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington. The entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum in Malden will be limited to immediate family. Memorials in Angela's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or For obituary, online guestbook and tribute video, see www.stmargaretburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANGELA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -