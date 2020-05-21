|
FRANCESCUCCI, Angela (Scenna) Of Burlington, May 16. Daughter of Domenico and Carmina (Iocco) Scenna. Beloved wife of the late Nicola "Nick" Francescucci. Loving mother of Maria O'Connor & her husband Joseph of Burlington, Lillian Francescucci DiMaria of Medford, and Nicholas Francescucci & his wife Terry of Burlington. Proud grandmother of Joseph O'Connor and Christina O'Connor, Frankie DiMaria, Natalie DiMaria, Angelica Francescucci, and Nicholas Francescucci. Great-grandmother of Ryan O'Connor. Sister of the late Maria Domenica Cipollone, Mary Mastrocola, and Anna Scenna. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 26 at 10 a.m., with a 100 person limit, at Saint Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington. The entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum in Malden will be limited to immediate family. Memorials in Angela's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or For obituary, online guestbook and tribute video, see www.stmargaretburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2020