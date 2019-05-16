Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
Monument Square
Concord Center, MA
View Map
ANGELA G. "LUCKY" (AMMENDOLIA) BLANCHETTE


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ANGELA G. "LUCKY" (AMMENDOLIA) BLANCHETTE Obituary
BLANCHETTE, Angela G. "Lucky" (Ammendolia) Age 100, lifelong Concord resident, May 13, 2019. Beloved sister of Anna D'Italia of Concord. Devoted mother of Leo J. Blanchette, Jr. and his wife Pam of Estero, FL and Dr. Robert A. Blanchette and his wife Bonnie of Shoreview, MN. Proud grandmother of Jim Blanchette and his wife Heather of Chelmsford, Mike Blanchette and his partner Matt of Fort Myers, FL, Becky Blanchette of Burlington, Ben Blanchette and his partner Susan of Minneapolis, MN, and Chris Blanchette and his wife Angie of Nashville, TN. Loving great-grandmother to Isaac, Olivia, Daniel, Ellie, and Grant. Also survived by many, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Sister of the late Antonia "Tootie" Lombardo, Dominic, John, Josephine "Jo," Samuel, and Anthony "Junior" Ammendolia. Visiting Hours Tues., May 21st from 8:30 to 10:45 am in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. Funeral Mass at 11 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucky's memory may be made to Rett Syndrome Foundation, please make checks payable to Rettsyndrome.org and mail to 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati, OH, 45246. For her full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019
