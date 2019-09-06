|
|
HEMINGWAY, Angela Of Newton, NH, August 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of Herman W. Hemingway, Jr. of Waltham and the late Barbara Hemingway. Loving sister of Myra Hemingway. Dear aunt of Amarachi, Alanna, and Amaechinna Iwuh. She leaves her partner Doug Parsons and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 AM at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish, 920 Trapelo Rd., Waltham. Visiting with the family at church at 10 AM. Interment Newton Cemetery, Newton. To post a sympathy message please visit DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019