KEDDY, Angela L. (Ralli) Lifelong resident of Somerville, peacefully on September 22, 2019. Loving mother of Kathleen Snow, William Keddy, Michael Keddy, June Forrest, Anne Keddy, Christine O'Reilly, David Keddy, Marlene Hostovsky, Michelle Dunn, and the late Mary Jacobs and Richard C. Keddy. Devoted and proud grandmother of twenty-two grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Rita Campana, Helen Ralli, Louise Kent, and the late Gus Ralli, Catherine Smith, and John Ralli. Former wife of the late Richard M. Keddy. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Former member of Dilboy VFW Post 529 Ladies Auxiliary. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE, on Wednesday, from 4-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine's Church, 179 Summer Street, Somerville, on Thursday, at 11am. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Angela's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019