Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine's Church
179 Summer Street
Somerville, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELA KEDDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELA L. (RALLI) KEDDY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANGELA L. (RALLI) KEDDY Obituary
KEDDY, Angela L. (Ralli) Lifelong resident of Somerville, peacefully on September 22, 2019. Loving mother of Kathleen Snow, William Keddy, Michael Keddy, June Forrest, Anne Keddy, Christine O'Reilly, David Keddy, Marlene Hostovsky, Michelle Dunn, and the late Mary Jacobs and Richard C. Keddy. Devoted and proud grandmother of twenty-two grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Rita Campana, Helen Ralli, Louise Kent, and the late Gus Ralli, Catherine Smith, and John Ralli. Former wife of the late Richard M. Keddy. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Former member of Dilboy VFW Post 529 Ladies Auxiliary. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE, on Wednesday, from 4-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine's Church, 179 Summer Street, Somerville, on Thursday, at 11am. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Angela's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANGELA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now