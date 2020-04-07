|
CALLAHAN, Angela Loretta "Laurie" (Giammusso) Age 87, of Andover and formerly of Medford. Born April 13, 1932 in Boston (Hyde Park), Massachusetts. The daughter of the late Angelo and Josephine (DiSalvo) Giammusso of Medford, MA. Died April 4, 2020 after a courageous battle with COVID19. She joins in eternal rest her loving husband of 65 years, Brian T. Callahan, who predeceased her on February 25, 2020. Brian and Laurie leave a legacy of family including five children: Brian, Jr. and his wife Stephanie of Westford, MA, Laura and Don Burnham of Brookline, MA, Michael and Kathleen Callahan of Marblehead, MA, Kathryn and George Thompson of Westborough, MA and Jennifer and John Davis of Westford, MA. She is also survived by her brother Michael Giammusso and his wife Martha of Andover, MA and her brother-in-law Edward Callahan and his wife Carol of East Hampton, MA. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, Stephanie DuPreez and her husband Jacques of Orange, MA, Brian Callahan, III of Westford, MA, Neal Callahan of Westford, MA, Jessica Karis and her husband Matt of Andover, MA, Carolyn Burnham of Somerville, MA, Meaghan DeSoto and her husband Jonathan of Marblehead, MA, Michael Callahan, Jr. and his wife Johanna of Danvers, MA, Taylor Callahan of Boston, MA, Garrett Callahan and his fianc?e Meredith Dean of Swampscott, MA, George Thompson, Jr. and Lindsey Fries of Manchester, CT, Joseph Thompson of Westborough, MA, Paige Thompson of Westborough, MA and Paul Davis of Westford, MA. Also survived by four great-grandchildren, Jonathan "Jack" and Eleanor DeSoto of Marblehead, MA, Ilsa Callahan of Danvers and Alice DuPreez of Orange, MA. She was predeceased by her great-granddaughter Sarah DeSoto of Marblehead, MA. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Laurie graduated from Medford High School in 1950 and attended Katherine Gibbs School. She met the love of her life, Brian, at the Bal-a-Roue roller skating rink in Medford. Brian and Laurie were married on September 18, 1954 at St. Clements Church. They lived in Norfolk, VA for the first four years of their marriage while Brian served in the United States Navy. They returned to Medford in 1958 to raise their family and care for her mother, "Gramma Jo." Laurie devoted her life to her husband and her family. She loved her family dearly and showed it every day. She was known for her beautiful smile, her pure kindness toward all and her gentle and compassionate spirit. She maintained the family home in West Medford and provided Brian with daily support for his law practice and political endeavors as well as being his trusted "confidante" and "partner." Her love and devotion to him was evident throughout her life. She insisted he remain at home during his battle with Alzheimer's to ensure he received essential care and comfort until his passing on February 25th. Her devotion to him during his final years as he battled Alzheimer's was nothing short of remarkable. She will be lovingly remembered for being a loving, supportive and generous wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the amazing nurses at the H2 Overflow Unit (Covid-19) at Lawrence General Hospital. The sensitivity and care provided to our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, including letting us FaceTime with her at great risk to themselves, allowed us to be with her virtually during her final days. Due to the current health crisis, Burial Services will be private. The family will gather for a Celebration of Laurie's Life at a later date. Family and friends may offer messages of support and condolences by visiting www.dellorusso.net
Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020