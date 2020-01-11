Boston Globe Obituaries
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gerard Majella Church
Canton, MA
MacCORMACK, Angela M. (Raso) Of Canton, passed away January 9th. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Mother of Robert D. MacCormack and his wife Suzanne of Hilton Head Island, SC, Nancy K. Kinney and her husband Peter of Londonderry, NH, Donna M. Lane and her husband Errol of Mansfield, Gerard MacCormack and his wife Kathleen of Londonderry, NH, Stephen A. MacCormack and his wife Karen of Cohasset. Sister of Dominic Raso and his wife Dorothy of Stoneham, Richard Raso and his wife Jeanette of Reading, Alfred Raso of Boston, Elena Intravaia and her late husband Salvatore of Medford, the late Vincent Raso and his wife Theresa of Boston and the late Frances Musto and her late husband John. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Tuesday 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton, Wednesday morning at 10. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Canton. Donations may be made in her memory to "Our Neighbors in Need" c/o St. Gerard Majella Church, 1860 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
