ANGELA M. (MONTAGANO) ROSSINI

ANGELA M. (MONTAGANO) ROSSINI Obituary
ROSSINI, Angela M. (Montagano) Age 87, of Middleborough, died on Monday, August 12, 2019, at her home.

Angela was a remarkable woman, born in Italy and immigrated to the US when she was 14. She spoke no English, but learned quickly. She met her husband a few years later, married and raised 3 children. Her family was her world, and she was theirs. She was a spiritual person and very active in her community. She was a wonderful grandmother to her 6 grandchildren. We will miss everything about her but find comfort in knowing that she is now back in the loving arms of her husband. She will be remembered for her love for and pride in her family and her deep faith in God.

Angela was the beloved wife of the late William G. Rossini; devoted mother of Robert Rossini of Hopkinton, Brenda Cronin & her husband Jack of Marshfield and David Rossini & his wife Kime of Las Vegas, Nevada; loving grandmother of Jared, Alyssa, Nicholas, Shae, Tess and Cole. She is also survived by many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visiting Hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, MIDDLEBOROUGH, on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 PM. Funeral Services at the Ashley Funeral Home, Middleborough, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 9:00 AM, followed by her Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at the Sacred Heart Church, 340 Centre Street, Middleborough, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Wood Street, Middleborough.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Angela's memory may be made to My Brother's Keeper, Inc., P.O. Box 338, Easton, MA 02356.

For online condolences, directions, please visit our website:

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019
